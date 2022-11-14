Formula1: George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton in Brazilian Grand Prix for first win

EPA

It was an exciting weekend for Formula 1 fans as George Russell won his Grand Prix race, in Sao Paulo.

Fellow Brit, Mercedes teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished in second place at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was the first time since 2010 that two British drivers had finished in the top two spots at a Grand Prix.

It was also the first time in history that God Save the King had been played for a winning driver or constructor.

What happened?

George built a solid lead early on in the race

George Russell had started the race in a good position and was in control throughout.

Lewis Hamilton dropped to ninth place in the early stages of the race after a collision with 2021 title rival Max Verstappen but recovered to finish second.

It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the final podium place, finishing in third.

The race means that Hamilton has now finished runner-up for the last three races in a row - but for Russell his first Grand Prix victory also gave Mercedes' their first win of the season.

The result in Brazil increased his season point total to 265, putting him in fourth place in the drivers' standings with one race remaining this season - next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Who is George Russell?

George Russell is a 24-year-old driver from King's Lynn in Norfolk.

He started go-karting in 2006 when he was eight years old, having spent a lot of his time around karting tracks because his older brother Benjy had also been involved in competitive karting.

He worked his way up the ranks and in his 13th year of racing competitively, he finally got his chance to race in Formula One in 2019.

Russell achieved his first F1 podium with Williams at the Belgian Grand Prix last year but earlier this year left Williams to race for the Mercedes team alongside Lewis Hamilton.

It will be exciting to see what's next for the new F1 star!