Remembrance: Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

Reuters

For the first time, King Charles III led the UK in remembering those who have died in military service during wars and conflicts.

A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00am, with remembrance ceremonies taking place at war memorials across the country.

In London, the King laid a wreath - a ring of poppies - at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

It was the first time King Charles had taken part in the ceremony as monarch, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Remembrance Sunday is marked each year, usually on the second Sunday in November.

Getty Images The Remembrance Sunday ceremony took place at the Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall in London

During his time as Prince of Wales, King Charles represented his mother the Queen at the last five Cenotaph services and laid a wreath on her behalf, while she watched on from a nearby balcony.

This year as king himself, Charles III led tributes with other members of the Royal Family - including Prince William - along with the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior politicians.

The silence in London was marked with Big Ben chiming 11 times, the official return to use of the famous clock bell after restoration work where it had been mostly silent for five years while it was dismantled and repaired.

WPA Pool Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (front left), and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (front right) also laid wreaths during the ceremony

As part of the ceremony, hundreds of ex-military personnel took part in a parade, including some older veterans who fought in the Second World War.

Men and women, who also served in more recent military campaigns, including the Falklands War, marched following the 40th anniversary of the conflict this year.

Families who have lost loved ones in wars joined the veterans for the parade, with the youngest marcher aged eight years old.