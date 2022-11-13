play
Watch Newsround

Cricket: England beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Last updated at 13:10
comments
View Comments
England team celebratingWILLIAM WEST
It's a win for England! The team celebrated becoming the first team to hold two cricket world cup titles at the same time

England have won the T20 Cricket World Cup - beating Pakistan by five wickets!

This is the second time England have won the T20 World Cup crown since the competition started in 2007.

This means England currently hold two Cricket World Cup titles, after they won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

It's the first time a team has ever held both titles at the same time.

Match breakdown
Ben Stokes celebratingMARTIN KEEP
Ben Stokes thanked bowlers Adil Rashin and Sam Curran, saying they "won us the game"

There was a lot of pressure on the England team, as there were a lot of Pakistan fans in the crowd in Melbourne, Australia.

It was particularly tight towards the end, with 41 runs needed from 30 balls for England to win.

However, England won with six balls to spare. Ben Stokes hit the winning runs, continuing his success with the bat by finishing on 52 not out.

Highlights of the match included a solid bowling effort from Adil Rashin and Sam Curran. Curran took three wickets, and was later named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament.

What is the T20 World Cup?
England fans celebratingGetty Images
England fans celebrated from the other side of the world in Melbourne, where the final took place

T20 stands for how many overs - 20 - each team plays per game. An over is a round of six balls bowled at the wicket.

Both teams get one innings each, which means they both get a go at batting and bowling.

England team celebratingDaniel Pockett-ICC

The T20 has only been around for eight tournaments so far, compared to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which started in 1975.

Games are a lot shorter than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which has the standard 50 overs.

More like this

England Rugby Union team.

Rugby World Cup 2022: New Zealand narrowly beat England win a sixth World Cup title

Claudia and Tess

Strictly Come Dancing: Why is the Blackpool ballroom a big deal?

bat and quiz logo

Quiz of the week: How well have you been following this week's news?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

The King

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

comments
5
Sofia with one of the new characters from the Lego Friends range

8-year-old inspires more diverse Lego figures

comments
17
Man holding long eared owl with orange eyes
image

Owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea

Newsround Home