Cricket: England beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

WILLIAM WEST It's a win for England! The team celebrated becoming the first team to hold two cricket world cup titles at the same time

England have won the T20 Cricket World Cup - beating Pakistan by five wickets!

This is the second time England have won the T20 World Cup crown since the competition started in 2007.

This means England currently hold two Cricket World Cup titles, after they won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

It's the first time a team has ever held both titles at the same time.

Match breakdown

MARTIN KEEP Ben Stokes thanked bowlers Adil Rashin and Sam Curran, saying they "won us the game"

There was a lot of pressure on the England team, as there were a lot of Pakistan fans in the crowd in Melbourne, Australia.

It was particularly tight towards the end, with 41 runs needed from 30 balls for England to win.

However, England won with six balls to spare. Ben Stokes hit the winning runs, continuing his success with the bat by finishing on 52 not out.

Highlights of the match included a solid bowling effort from Adil Rashin and Sam Curran. Curran took three wickets, and was later named Man of the Match and Player of the Tournament.

What is the T20 World Cup?

Getty Images England fans celebrated from the other side of the world in Melbourne, where the final took place

T20 stands for how many overs - 20 - each team plays per game. An over is a round of six balls bowled at the wicket.

Both teams get one innings each, which means they both get a go at batting and bowling.

Daniel Pockett-ICC

The T20 has only been around for eight tournaments so far, compared to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which started in 1975.

Games are a lot shorter than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which has the standard 50 overs.