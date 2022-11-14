Strictly come Dancing 2022: Who's the latest Celeb to leave the show?

It was a big week for Strictly - with those who made it through getting the chance to compete in the famous ballroom in Blackpool Tower in next week's show.

On Saturday night the remaining couples took to the dancefloor in the hope of impressing judges, Craig, Motsi , Anton and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas.

They also had to make sure they won as many and public votes as they could gather!

So who is through and who is out?

Strictly strange

On Saturday night Tony and Katya danced the jive

It was an unusual week on Strictly, with no dance off taking place at all!

Former footballer Tony Adams became the seventh contestant to leave, after making the decision to withdraw from the competition as he'd hurt himself during the show.

He and his partner Katya Jones had been in bottom place after performing their 1960s-themed jive on Saturday night.

As a result, the dance off did not go ahead and Tyler and Dianne, who would have been in the dance off, went through to next week's show.

Presenter Tess Daly explained: "Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

Tony isn't the first celeb to pull out of Strictly... Last year comedian Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu both withdrew from the competition,. Robert was was forced to withdraw due to ill-health while AJ Odudu, had to pull out after tearing a ligament in her ankle. The year before dancer Katya Jones caught coronavirus, meaning she and her partner, Olympic boxer Nicola Adam, were also forced to withdraw.

"This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool."

Head judge Shirley Ballas was full of praise for the former Arsenal player, saying he had become "one of the nation's favourite entertainers" and encouraged him to carry on dancing.

"On behalf of all the judges, we've enjoyed watching every second. You are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the best as you move forward," she said.

How did Tony and Katya feel about leaving the show?

Tony and Katya were famous for their funny routines

Tony said taking part in the show has been "tough" and a "rollercoaster of emotion" but that he thought dancing had been "really fantastic".

"Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in this process" Tony said.

"Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn't I? She is an exceptional human being, she really is."

Katya added: "Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved? I loved us, I loved that we didn't care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!"

The pair will appear on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday evening.