The BBC is celebrating a big birthday- it's an incredible 100 years old!

The first daily radio broadcasts began at 6pm on 14 November 1922.

However, the TV hadn't been invented then, meaning it wasn't until more than a decade later when the BBC started broadcasting regular programmes on television.

Needless to say, a LOT has changed since then - including shows for children!

Let's take a look back at some of the highlights.