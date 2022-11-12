Big Ben: Clock chiming again for Remembrance Day

Anadolu Agency Big Ben is finally ringing again after a long period of silence

Big Ben will began to regularly chime again, after a special ringing for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The giant clock has had some important repair work, which paused the regular chimes that used to be heard across London.

The bells have only been used three times since 2017, when it was closed for the repairs.

After Sunday's memorial ringing, it will return to normal business, sounding every 15 minutes.

Why was Big Ben closed?

NIKLAS HALLE'N Big Ben sits at the end of the House of Parliament, in Westminster in London

Big Ben is a very old clock - it's been around for over 160 years!

The name 'Big Ben' is a nickname - the official title of the clock is the Elizabeth Tower, which holds both the bells that make Big Ben's 'bongs' and the giant clock-face.

The clock needed urgent repairs, and it was starting to move slowly.

Before these repairs started, it had not been looked after for around 31 years.

Now it's had a proper restoration, and looks as good as new!

The repair years Whilst Big Ben was being fixed, a replacement chime was used for special occasions. This year it was rung when Queen Elizabeth II died, to celebrate her life as Queen. It was also rung to welcome in the new year, and when the UK officially left the European Union.

Why did it return this weekend?

Oli Scarff Ever wondered how Big Ben is cleaned? Check out these people abseiling down it to wash the face!

The bells were struck on 11th November for Armistice Day, which you might also know as Remembrance Day and will also be rung on Remembrance Sunday.

These are both days for people to remember family, friends or loved ones who have died in wars around the world.

It marks the day that World War One ended in 1918.

What will happen to Big Ben now?

Have you ever been to visit Big Ben? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page

The chimes will go back to the regular, once every 15 minute blast from now on.

The clock has a brand new lighting system, including energy efficient LED bulbs throughout the tower.

It's had plenty of testing over summer, which means it should be all good to continue ringing out throughout Westminster.

The government says people are hopefully going to be able to start visiting the tower again in April 2023.