Banksy artwork appears on damaged building in Ukraine

Ed Ram/Getty Images

Stencils by the famous graffiti artist Banksy have appeared on buildings and objects in Ukraine.

A female gymnast has been spray-painted doing a hand-stand on a damaged building in Borodyanka west of the capital Kyiv.

Two other murals nearby - not officially claimed by Banksy - appear to mock Russian President Vladimir Putin and another shows two children balancing on a metal tank trap used as a seesaw.

Banksy is a famous - but anonymous - British graffiti artist. He keeps his identity a secret.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

The artist is known for spray painting images with political meanings, often in Britain but also around the world in areas where there is ongoing conflict or controversy.

The graffiti artist posted three images of the gymnast mural on his Instagram with a simple caption reading: "Borodyanka, Ukraine". Borodyanka was badly damaged by Russia firing explosives following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian forces eventually took back the area from Russian forces in April.

Another piece of artwork - in the trademark style seen in other Banksy graffiti - shows another gymnast performing with a ribbon on the side of a building which has a huge hole in the side of it in the city of Irpin.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

A second unclaimed artwork in Borodyanka shows what's thought to be the Russian President Vladimir Putin being thrown during a judo match with a little boy.

Mr Putin does judo as a hobby and is a black belt in the martial art.