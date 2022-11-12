Celebrations in Ukraine as Russian forces leave major city

Getty Images

People living in the city of Kherson in Ukraine are celebrating after the Russian army pulled out of the city.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the withdrawal of Russian troops a "historic day" in the conflict, but military leaders also called for caution as the war continues.

Kherson was the only major Ukrainian city to be captured by Russia following the invasion in February.

Russia says 30,000 troops were pulled out of the region because they were no longer able to send them supplies.

Getty Images A girl in Odessa celebrates the Russian retreat from the city of Kherson

Following Russia's exit from the city, Ukrainian soldiers joined residents Kherson to sing songs around a large camp fire.

Videos posted on social media also showed locals on the streets, flying Ukraine's national flag and chanting as members of Ukraine's army arrived.

There have also been celebrations around the country, with many children and teenagers celebrating in the capital city Kyiv and Odessa.

The US, an ally of Ukraine in the conflict said it was an "extraordinary victory" recapturing the city from the Russians.

Calls for caution

Ukrainian defence adviser Yuriy Sak says that although Russia has moved its forces from Kherson he warned that the city may now face attack from missiles being fired from tanks or cannons.

But he added that "At the moment, we are quietly optimistic. We are beginning to carry out stabilisation measures in Kherson, but of course we understand that there are future battles which we will have to win."

"What was it all for?"

Getty Images The Ukrainian flag in front of a damaged building in Potemkin village which was recently retaken from Russian Forces near to Kherson

The UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called on people in Russia to question their military leaders over the invasion of Ukraine describing the retreat from Kherson as "another strategic failure".

In a statement, he says: "In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson.

"Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'."