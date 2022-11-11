Strictly Come Dancing: Why is the Blackpool ballroom a big deal?

Getty Images

It's Blackpool week on Strictly Come Dancing next weekend, but why is the competition held there and why is it a big deal?

Strictly Come Dancing is usually held in the Elstree studios in Hertfordshire, but for one week each year the show moves up north to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Blackpool is a seaside town famous for being the go-to place to be for ballroom dancing.

For the celebs and professionals on Strictly, making it to through to dance in the Blackpool on 19 November, is seen as an exciting milestone on the show.

What's so cool about the Tower Ballroom?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Go behind the scenes at the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Special (from 2018)

The famous ballroom dates all the way back to 1894 and is made from a whopping 30,602 pieces of oak, mahogany and walnut wood.

The dancefloor is also sprung - which means it is supported underneath by springy wooden strips or foam, making the floor slightly bouncy to dance on.

Sprung floors are thought to be the best kind of floor for dancing and indoor sports, as it can enhance performance and reduce strain and injuries.

The Blackpool dancefloor is also enormous! It's around nine times bigger than the Elstree one! Measuring is at 37 by 31 metres - So the nine remaining celebs will have plenty of room to strut their stuff!

Did you know? The writing above the Ballroom stage says: "Bid me discourse, I will enchant thine ear", and is from a poem by the famous playwright William Shakespeare. Each of the large crystal chandeliers in the Ballroom can be lowered to the floor and take more than a week to clean!

Getty Images The Tower Ballroom is on the beachfront in Blackpool

Strictly first came to Blackpool in 2004, for the third ever episode of the series.

A year later in 2005 the final was held at the Tower Ballroom.

Blackpool Week became a regular thing on the show from 2009, when Children In Need temporarily took over the Strictly studio at the old BBC Television Centre every November.