Blue Peter's newest presenter - magician and content creator Joel Mawhinney joined Nina on the Newsround sofa.

Joel guest presented the show last summer when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks.

He has now become the 41st presenter of the oldest children's TV show in the world and will make his first appearance on Friday 11 November.

Joel says he's "up for anything" and that he's already done his first BP challenge, "a Scottish road trip".

