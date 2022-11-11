'Slow but positive growth' in diversity in children's books

Diane Ewen/BookTrust Cymru

A new report looking at diversity and representation in children's books has been released.

The Reflecting Realities survey by The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE) charity, is released each year and looks at how different races are represented in children's books.

This year the report showed that the number of children's books published with a Black, Asian or mixed race character increased from 4% in 2017 to 20% in 2021.

It was started to help make sure all children have the chance to see themselves represented in the books they read.

Louise Johns-Shepherd, who is the boss of CLPE, said: 'We are delighted to see the upward trend in numbers, we are determined that it won't be a 'trend' that disappears or that dips.

"We believe in the power of children's literature to change lives and we believe meaningfully inclusive representative casts of characters in children's literature make books better."

CLPE

The report looked at 5,383 children's fiction, non-fiction and picture-books, which were published in the UK in 2021.

Of these 1,059 books featured characters of colour - around 20%, compared with 4% in 2017.

Around 9% of the books had a main character from an ethnic minority background, compared with just 1% in 2017.

Of the three types of books reviewed, fiction is the area that has seen the slowest and smallest change with 11% of fiction books featuring Black, Asian or mixed race characters.

Diane Ewen/Rashmi Sirdeshpande/puffin

Author Konnie Huq said: "It's so important for readers to see themselves and important aspects of the real world we live in represented in the books they read.

"Books give readers empathy and understanding of the world. Diversity and inclusivity, good morals and values are key."

What do you think about the books you read? Do you feel represented? Which are your favourite characters? Let us know in the comments below.