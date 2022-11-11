play
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Send us your questions to Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney poses with cartoon image of Greg Heffley from the Wimpy Kid seriesFilip Wolak

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney will be chatting to Newsround next week.

His new (seventeenth!) book of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, will once again follow the main character Greg Heffley get up to adventures throughout life at his middle school.

In 'Diper Overload' Greg finds out that fame and glory can be more than it seems.

When he decides to help his brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper, Greg doesn't realize what he's getting into!

Jeff Kinney's latest book 'Diper OverlodeAFP
Jeff first came up with the idea for Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 1998 but it wasn't until six years later, that it was first published online

Jeff Kinney's famous book series has sold more than 250 million copies around the world.

If you would like to send the children's author and illustrator a question about the new book, writing and drawing or anything you'd like, then send us a comment below!

You might have to hurry though as you don't have long, because we are speaking to him very soon!

We look forward to reading your comments below and passing them onto Jeff!

