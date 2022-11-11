Rugby World Cup final: England v New Zealand

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England fans get ready for Rugby World Cup final

England face hosts and holders New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday morning - and their fans are ready!

The Red Roses have been top of the world rankings since November 2020 and have won their last 30 matches - the longest streak in the history of international rugby.

However, they have never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup final in four attempts. The match kicks off at 6.30am UK time.

Background

New Zealand are chasing a sixth World Cup, having never lost in the final, while England seek a third after becoming world champions in 1994 and 2014.

England claimed back-to-back record wins against New Zealand in the autumn of 2021 but New Zealand are the last side England lost to - in July 2019 - and the Red Roses have never beaten New Zealand at a World Cup.

England's long winning streak meant they came into the World Cup as firm favourites but experts say that as New Zealand have grown into the tournament, they have closed the gap.

Where is the World Cup final?

Getty Images England beat Canada to secure their place in the World Cup final

The final will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Park in Auckland, where New Zealand have never lost.

With a capacity of more than 40,000, it is likely to be a record attendance for a women's rugby match.