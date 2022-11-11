Hurricane Nicole: Rare November storm hits US coastline

Joe Raedle Aerial footage shows how homes have toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole sweeps into Florida with 75mph winds.

It's very late in the Hurricane season for storms to hit the US coast, but Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Thursday with winds of up to 75mph.

It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves inland, but Nicole has left 300,000 homes and business without power.

People have been told to stay indoors as heavy rain and storm surges are expected to continue.

Storms like this are extremely rare at this time of year.

Joe Raedle A Florida resident inspects the damage caused by flooding outside his home.

Parts of the Caribbean including the Bahamas faced the first phase of the storm with the category one Hurricane whipping up the seas and causing widespread flooding.

The winds weakened slightly as the storm reached the US coast and gusts are now at 60mph - still enough to cause problems.

Nicole is expected to weaken as it continues its journey north up into the states of Georgia and South Carolina.

Disney, Universal and Nasa affected

Joe Raedle Homes on Daytona Beach in Florida faced the full force of Hurricane Nicole with wind and waves washing property away.

Due to the ability to get advance warning of storms, many shops, homes and businesses were able to prepare for the incoming Hurricane.

Disney World and Universal Orlando closed on Wednesday ahead of the storm. Officials shut nearby airports, affecting up to 1,300 flights, to keep people safe and give everyone a chance to clear up the damage once the storm passes.

Low-lying areas are vulnerable to flooding because high tides and strong winds blow in waves, so schools have shut and 15 emergency shelters have been set up for any families that need to evacuate.

GREGG NEWTON Nasa have postponed the mission before but hope to send Orion into space on Monday

Frustratingly for NASA, the storm is also expected to further delay the launch of the space agency's Artemis 1 mission.

The rocket launch, which aims to take America back to the moon, has been delayed multiple times due to bad weather recently. It had already been pushed back again to 19 November.

It can only launch during certain times when the Earth and Moon are aligned properly, so a good weather window is vital for a successful launch.

However NASA are worried flying debris caused by storm Nicole could cause damage to the rocket which stands on its launch pad.

Whilst Hurricanes to the region are not uncommon - Hurricane Ian recently caused widespread devastation and £51 billion worth of damage - November storms are very rare. Florida has only been hit by two since records began - in 1935 and 1985.