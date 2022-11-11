T20 World Cup: England set up final v Pakistan on Sunday

SURJEET YADAV

England kept their T20 World Cup dream alive with a superb display against rivals India in the semi-final.

It was quite an excitable atmosphere in Adelaide with the majority of fans supporting India.

But England spoiled the party down-under in Australia, and won by 10 wickets thanks to Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

Their spectacular win sets up a final with Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

'There is one last dance to go'

Sarah Reed

Most of the fans inside an excitable Adelaide Oval were cheering for India, many hoping for an eye-catching World Cup final of two great rivals, India v Pakistan.

But England had other ideas. After the match, England skipper Buttler said: "It certainly feels like it's as close to perfect as we can get, especially against such quality opposition."

"It's important for us to enjoy this.. but there is one last dance to go."

WHAT IS T20 CRICKET? Twenty20 (T20) cricket is a shorter, faster format of the game.

In a T20 match, two teams have just one innings each, with a maximum of 20 overs.

The format was introduced in 2005 as a way of attracting a wider audience to cricket.

England will become the first team to be crowned double world champions if they win on Sunday.

"It was an unbelievable performance from ball one," vice-captain Moeen Ali told BBC Test Match Special.

That will have to go down as one of England's finest T20 efforts. Jonathan Agnew , BBC Cricket correspondent

"It was everything we wanted. It was the game we were searching for."

India captain Rohit Sharma said: "This is pretty disappointing how we turned up today... We just didn't turn up with the ball.

"When it comes to knockout stages it's all about handling the pressure, and it comes down to individuals too."