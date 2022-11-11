Lego: 8-year-old says new disabled character is 'amazing'

@BBCNews/Instagram

An eight-year-old who wrote to Lego asking for more of their toys to represent children with disabilities, says the new girl figure with one arm is "amazing".

Sofia from Sussex was born without a left hand, and said she felt it was really hard to find toys that represented her.

Since she got in touch with Lego, he company have now released a new range of characters of different skin tones, cultures, physical and non-visible disabilities, and neurodiversity, including characters with arm and leg differences, Downs Syndrome, anxiety, vitiligo, and a dog with a wheelchair.

A designer director at Lego Friends, the company behind the toys, said her team was "inspired" by Sofia's letter, as well those from other children across the world.

LEGO The new range of toys were made to "represent the real world"

Before the new toys came out Sofia told the BBC: "You don't feel like you're represented and there's no-one like you in these toys."

Sofia's mother, Jessica, said her daughter wrote to Lego because she wanted to feel "just like any other child".

"We've always talked about difference and that bodies come in different shapes, forms and sizes and colours," Jessica said.

"Especially with Sofia having the limb difference that she does, it's important for us to always be open and honest and talk about things, so she knows it's not something to shy away from or be worried about."