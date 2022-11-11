Recession: What is it? What does it affect? Why does it matter?

You might have recently heard people talking about a recession.

The UK isn't in a recession at the moment but experts think it might be heading into one - due to the prices of goods such as food, fuel and energy going up.

A recession is when a country's economy shrinks over for a period of two three-month periods - or quarters - in a row.

But, what exactly does that mean and why does it matter? Keep reading to find out more.

What is a recession?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BBC expert Sean Farrington answers YOUR cost of living questions

Food, clothes, cars...we buy, make and sell loads of things in the UK.

The more we sell, the more money the country makes. When that happens the economy grows.

But, sometimes the value of goods and services made or sold falls, which means the economy starts to shrink.

What is the economy? The economy involves making and buying products. You may have heard people refer to the economy, which often means a specific country's economy. A good economy is generally one where there are lots of good-paying jobs, and businesses are selling things and making money. A bad economy is one where people are losing jobs, can't afford things and businesses are struggling to make money.

Higher prices for goods have led to many households cutting back on spending, which has started to affect the economy.

If this happens for a period of six months in a row, then this is called recession.

Why are prices going up?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky finds out more about the cost of living crisis

The rising cost of things is known as inflation.

That's when, over time, prices rise and how much you can buy with your money falls, so people want to be paid more in wages, which means it costs companies more to pay people to make things, which then pushes up how much those things cost to make and the prices rise... and so on.

There are lots of different reasons why prices have risen.

It's partly down to an increased demand for fossil fuels like oil and gas which has meant energy prices have gone up.

We don't just need energy for our homes - businesses also need energy to make their products, heat up offices and transport goods.

There have also been shortages of goods like building materials and computer chips, which has created problems in the supply chain.

All of this means a bigger cost for businesses which is then passed on to the customers.

Could there be a recession in the UK?

Getty Images The last time the UK was in recession was in 2020

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the UK economy shrank by 0.2% in the three months from July to September.

If the economy shrinks again in the following three-month period between September to December, then the UK will officially be in recession.

The Bank of England says it expects that to happen.

The last time the UK was in recession was in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, and it lasted for six months.

Click below for an explanation of all the key words and phrases Cost of living crisis: What do all the words mean?

Why does it matter if there is a recession?

Getty Images Gross domestic product is a measure of the value of all the goods and services produced in a country

For most people, economic growth is a good thing.

It usually means there are more jobs, companies are more successful and can pay employees more money.

People then have more money to spend, which in turn benefits businesses.

A growing economy also means the government receives more money in taxes. So it can decide to cut taxes for individuals, or spend more on benefits, public services and government workers' wages.

When the economy shrinks, all these things go into reverse.

How could a recession affect people?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky looks at how kids in the UK were affected by a previous recession (first shown April 2013)

Some people may lose their jobs, or find it harder to get promotions, or a pay rise.

Graduates and school leavers could find it harder to get a first job.

However, the impact of a recession is typically not felt equally across society, and inequality can increase.

Is this happening in other countries?

Getty Images Other countries around the world are also expected to head into a recession

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - which is a financial agency of the United Nations - other economies around the world are also going through a difficult time.

Globally, the IMF says economic activity is slowing down more quickly then expected and inflation rates are higher than they have been for several decades.