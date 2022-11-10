play
Watch Newsround

Ricky meets the stars of Black Panther: Wakander Forever

Black Panther broke records when it was released in 2018 and became the first superhero film and MCU film to be nominated for a prestigious Academy Award for Best Picture.

The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tells the story of a nation under threat after the loss of their leader, T'Challa.

Ricky caught up with some of the cast, including Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke to talk about the latest release and the death of their friend, Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020.

