World Cup 2022: Who is in the final 26-man England squad?

Getty Images James Maddison, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have all been included in the squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man squad for the World Cup which begins next week in Qatar.

Leicester City's James Maddison and Newcastle United's Callum Wilson are both back in the England squad after three years out of the team.

But AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen all miss out on a place.

England's opening Group B match is against Iran on Monday 21 November.

We want to know what YOU think of the England squad - is it good enough to win the tournament? Was there anybody you think should have been picked?

Head to the comments below and let us know!

Who is in the squad?

Getty Images England made it through to the semi-finals at the last World Cup in 2018

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is in, despite only recently returning from two months out with a shoulder problem, as is centre-back Harry Maguire, who has struggled to get a game for Manchester United this season.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker is also included despite a lack of match fitness, as is Marcus Rashford who returns to the squad after a difficult year with injury and form issues.

England's 26-man squad in full Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders: Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Man City) Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

James Maddison has been picked for the squad - he only has one cap for England at senior level.

Gareth Southgate said he made the decision because of his superb form for Leicester City this season.

The England manager explained: "He has earned the right. We think he can give something slightly different to the other attacking players we have.

"He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country and he is a bit different to the others."

England's Group B fixtures (UK kick-off times) Mon 21 Nov: England v Iran (1300) Fri 25 Nov: England v USA (1900) Tues 29 Nov: Wales v England (1900)

Chelsea defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James were already ruled out through injuries in the run-up to the announcement.

Those also missing out on a place includes Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Gareth Southgate added: "We have wanted to make sure we have the balance of the squad right.

"You want different options for different moments of matches and different stages of the tournament as well.

"We have had to cover a couple of players who are not fully match fit as well so having 26 players means you can take a couple of risks."

What do you think of the team? Let us know in the comments.