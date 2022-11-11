Burberry x Minecraft: Check out these designer video game collabs

MOjang/burberry/getty People can wear designer clothes in Minecraft

British fashion brand Burberry has announced it is teaming up with Minecraft.

As part of the collab a number of in-game and real-life clothes inspired by the two companies have been released, as well as an explorable map created by Minecraft mapmakers Blockception.

Minecraft said that the free downloadable content (DLC) called Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond, includes 15 skins and is based in an alternate reality version of London, which has been taken over by an evil entity called the Nexus.

Players can explore four different realms, fight enemies and solve puzzles to defeat the Nexus and restore peace to the world.

Minecraft/Mojang/burberry People can buy real-life versions of the in-game skins, but they cost hundreds of pounds each

Burberry isn't the first designer fashion brand to team up with a video game! Take a look below to find out more...

Fortnite x Ralph Lauren

EPic games/ralph lauren Fortnite has teamed up with US designers Ralph Lauren in its latest collab

Fortnite are no strangers to collabs, and one of its most recent one involves US fashion company Ralph Lauren.

The collab is inspired by Ralph Lauren Polo's 1992 Stadium collection, which featured looks inspired by the world of car-racing and aviation.

The collection is available in-game in the form of Skins, Back Blings, and Emotes but has to be bought with real money in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Roblox x Gucci

Roblox/gucci Players avatars changed depending on the environment in Roblox's Gucci Garden experience

Last year Roblox teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations to launch Gucci Garden - a virtual experience which allowed players to explore themed rooms inspired by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele.

As players entered the experience their avatars changed to become a plain mannequin, which by exploring the different rooms, would change depending on what the room looked like.

Players could also buy Gucci items in-game, by Roblox creator Rook Vanguard, using Roblox's money Robux - which is bought using real money.

In an interview Roblox's vice president of global brand partnerships Christina Wootton said that she believes virtual clothes worn by avatars are becoming more important than real clothes to many users.

Animal Crossing x Marc Jacobs and Valentino

Nintendo/Marc Jacobs/Valentino Check out these Marc Jacobs (left) and Valentino (right) designs in Animal Crossing.

Now, if you've ever played Animal Crossing New Horizons, you'll know you can make your own clothing designs in-game.

However, two real-life clothing designers -Marc Jacobs and Valentino - decided to release digital versions of some of their real-life fashion creations for players to wear in-game.

Marc Jacobs recreated six of his favourite looks for players to download for free teaming up with @AnimalCrossingFashionArchive to bring them to life.

Valentino also released 20 downloadable styles taken from its SS20 and AW20 collections.

The Sims x Moschino

Moschino The Sims are collaborating with fashion label Moschino. Players can wear a Freezer Bunny hoodie in the game

Italian fashion brand Moschino was inspired by The Sims to create a collection of looks for its 2019 collection.

The looks featured pixelated designs, and the iconic 'plumbob' - the green diamond which appears above Sims heads.

The real-life outfits cost hundreds of pounds, but in-game players were able to wear the Freezer Bunny hoodie for free.

A Moschino stuff pack is also available to buy for The Sims 4, which has Moschino clothes, homeware and allows players to follow a career as a freelance fashion photographer.

League of Legends x Louis Vuitton

Riot games/Louis vuitton League of Legends hero Senna got a special designer skin

As part of the League of Legends Worlds in 2019, a number of "prestige" skins were designed by Louis Vuitton's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Heroes Qiyana and Senna were given the special designer skins, with Qiyana's only available by playing a Worlds 2019 in-game event, and Senna's unlockable using Prestige Points, a special in-game currency which uses real-life money.

Louis Vuitton also launched real-life clothing pieces inspired by Senna and Qiyana's Prestige skins.

Senna and Qiyana are part of a fictional hip-hop group called True Damage, made up of five League of Legends heroes, which also include: Akali, Ekko and Yasuo.

What do you think of fashion and gaming working together? Would you pay real money for clothes that don't exist in real- life? Let us know what you think in the comments below!