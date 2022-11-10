Dancing: Low bass music is the best to get people moving, says study

Getty Images

New research suggests that to get people on the dancefloor - Meghan Trainor was right - it really is All About That Bass.

A team of scientists carried out an experiment at a live concert in Canada and found that people moved nearly 12% more when special low bass frequency speakers were used, compared with when they were switched off.

Those who took part wore wore special headbands to help them sense the music better and their dance moves were monitored for an hour.

