Guinness World Records Day: People showing off their super skills!

Twisting puzzle cubes on a skateboard, performing backwards somersaults blindfolded and carrying out the most bunny hops on a bar for a minute...

It must be Guinness World Records Day!

The day was set up to celebrate some of the crazy records broken around the world and in 2022 it features the UK, US, Mexico, Japan and more.

There were hundreds of attempts from lots of different countries, but only a few made it into the Guinness World Records book. We've got you covered with the lowdown of the amazing records broken. Check the out below!

And remember, these people are trained professionals so do not try these stunts at home.

Hoopla heaven!

Some events are taking place on the day including this one by Mariam Olayiwola.

Also known as Amazi, she's attempting to break the Guinness World Record for spinning the most hula hoops simultaneously whilst on stilts!

Go Mariam!

Bendy and brilliant

Meet Liberty from Peterborough - she is super-super-SUPER flexible.

The 14-year-old is aiming to break the record for the fastest 20m backbend knee-lock.

Liberty, who's also going to be a contestant on the upcoming series of Spain's Got Talent, has previously broken the record for the most chest-to-floor backbends in 30 seconds, achieving 11 in the allotted time.

Skateboard stunts

George Scholey, from Northampton broke the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a skateboard.

He solved and rotated 500 cubes while riding his skateboard in London and achieved it in just 1 hour 40 minutes!

The record holder had to beat the previous record of 300 cubes and he live-streamed the event on his YouTube channel.

As if that's not all he's trying to beat the world record for the most puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours - he'll need to get 5,800 done though - good luck!

Fabulous flips

Over in Orlando in Florida, a man called Dinesh Sunar broke the record for the most blindfolded standing backwards somersaults in one minute.

He achieved a whopping 21 somersaults in the 60 seconds!

Dinesh grew up in a remote community with no transport, buildings, facilities and clubs near him so he says this meant he had to teach himself all of his skills by a river near him.

BMX bunny hops

In China, cyclist Zhang Jingkun took the title for the most bunny hops to rear onto a bar in one minute with 14 bunny hops!

He's a well-known mountain bike rider in his country and he discovered how much he loved biking at the age of nine.

Hilarious handstands

Professional circus artist Nicolas Montes de Oca achieved three new records, bringing his total number of world records to five!

He achieved the most single arm handstands in one minute with 23, the most handstands in one minute with 41 and the most alternating single arm handstands in one minute with 32.

Beat that!

Brilliant basketball

In Japan, a basketball street performer called Junji Nakasone, known as JJ, claimed the record for the most basketball arm rolls in one minute.

Holding three basketballs, he managed to speedily roll them with extreme control for 60 seconds, achieving a total of 56 rolls - almost one per second!

