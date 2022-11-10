World Cup 2022: Wales 26-man squad announced for finals

AFP Wales celebrate after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar

National teams around the world are getting their squads together for the World Cup in Qatar.

This will be Wales' first World Cup in 64 years, and now manager Rob Page has revealed who he wants to take. His squad includes the likes of Gareth Bale, who now plays in Los Angeles, and Aaron Ramsey currently at French side, Nice.

Despite injury doubts, Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen has also been included in what is an experienced squad.

Wales are drawn in Group B, alongside the USA, Iran and England - who will announce their squad today.

You can see the full Wales team list at the bottom of this page.

What can we expect from Wales at this tournament?

Wales play the USA on 21 November in their opening match.

The squad is experienced and trusted and goes into this tournament with almost all their big names fit and ready.

Joe Allen is carrying a hamstring injury and has not been playing for Swansea City recently, but appears close enough to recover for Rob Page to include him in the squad.

Announcing the squad on Wednesday, Page said: "It's not ideal if I'm honest but we're giving him every opportunity to get him fit to get into the starting XI for the first game".

The worst part of this job is disappointing the ones that are not in the 26... there's always going to be someone who's disappointed. Rob Page , Wales boss

Meanwhile 33-year-old Gareth Bale is back as captain. The striker, who is playing more regularly in Los Angeles following his move from Real Madrid is still not 100% fit or playing full 90 minute matches, but is ready to lead the national side into another big tournament.

"Ideally would we want him to play more minutes? Of course," Page told BBC Sport.

"Am I worried? No, because he's shown time and time again that irrespective of how many minutes he's played at club level he always comes in and has important moments in the game... Big players step up for big occasions."

Who is in the 26-man squad?

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).

Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).