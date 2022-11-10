play
War in Ukraine: Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

Last updated at 07:14
Ukrainian soldiers cross damaged bridge in the recaptured town of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson region,Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers cross a damaged bridge near Kherson

Russia says it is going to pull its army out of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February.

Russia's top commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said on TV it was no longer possible to keep getting food and military supplies into the city.

Ukraine has welcomed the news but says it remains cautious to see what will actually happen.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said it was "encouraging" to see Ukraine taking back more land.

"The gains...belong to the brave, courageous Ukrainian soldiers, but of course the support they receive from the United Kingdom, from Nato allies and partners is also essential," he said.

What has happened?
Pro-Ukrainian protesters pass Russian soldiers on a tank during a rally in Kherson in March, 2022
Kherson residents protest against Russian occupation shortly after the city was captured in March

At the start of the war, the Russian army swept across southern Ukraine, taking the city of Kherson in early March.

They launched attacks in the south, east and north of the country, including surrounding the capital, Kyiv.

In recent months, however, Ukraine's forces have fought back successfully while being supported by the USA and many European countries, including the UK.

Defeating Russian troops, they took back important cities which made it difficult for Russia to bring in supplies for its army.

Now experts say that losing Kherson - a city they had recently claimed as part of Russia - is a big setback for the Russian army.

What have people said?
ZelenskyEPA
President Volodymyr Zelensky is still being cautious about the news

In his nightly speech on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was moving "very carefully" after the announcement.

"The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'goodwill gestures', we win it all," he said.

"Therefore, we are moving very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk, in the interests of liberating all our land and so that the losses are as small as possible."

US President Joe Biden said the retreat from Kherson demonstrated Moscow's military weaknesses.

"It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military," Mr Biden told reporters in Washington.

  • This is good but it must be some sort of trap I think

    • U20512205 replied:
      I agree, I don't think Putin would just leave a major city like that.
      🇺🇦🇺🇦ThoughtsWithUkraine🇺🇦🇺🇦

  • Putin’sthoughts are really one sided. With the fact that Russia has one of the strongest and most powerful militaries in the whole world, he clearly expected to win after a few months or something. Thankfully, Ukraine proved him wrong.
    The Russians clearly had a plan since the beginning, from having “military training next to the border of Ukraine” bit at the beginning to “leaving Ukraine
    for some time” part. This is obviously just another part of the plan.
    By the fact that Ukraine has a small army compared to Russia yet they are defeating them at the same level is impressive!

  • Putin is totally in the wrong, this isn't right! Freeing a city: Good. Invasion: Bad.

  • Yay! This is good news and now we'll have to wait and see what happens next! And hopefully it will be over soon and Russia will have to face the consequences!

  • i think russia
    should leave ukraine alone because they did nothing to russia

    • Livsydib replied:
      Well, what the overall story is, is that years and years ago, Russia wanted Ukraine under their control, but Ukraine remained independent, and then now in 2022 Putin wants it back.

  • Thank goodness. Slowly and gradually, Ukraine are growing stronger and stronger. This shows they deserve their beautiful country back. 🫶🇺🇦 I pray for all those left in the country and I wish you a peaceful future. 🙏

  • I don't understand why Russia cant trade with Ukraine for its minerals instead of invading

