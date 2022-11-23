If you like music and books then why not enjoy both at the same time?!

Singer and author Tom Fletcher has released a brand new album and book called SPACE BAND which allows people to do both!

The book follows the story of best friends and bandmates George, Neila and Bash, who find themselves beamed up into space to compete in an intergalactic Battle of the Bands.

The album has eight songs on it, which are based on characters and storylines from the book, and is inspired by Tom's real life experience in the band McFly and his friendship with bandmates Danny Jones, Harry Judd, and Dougie Poynter.

De-Graft went to meet Tom to find out more about where the idea came from.