Cleopatra: Archaeologists discover tunnel underneath Egyptian temple

Joanna Jaworska Cleopatra ruled ancient Egypt between 51-30 BC

Experts think they may be one step closer to finding the long-lost tomb of the last Queen of Egypt, Cleopatra.

Archaeologists have discovered a tunnel underneath an ancient temple in the north of the country.

The huge tunnel measures around six feet high and is almost a mile in length.

If found to be true, researchers say it could be the most important discovery of recent times.

What did experts find?

Getty Images The tunnel was found underneath the Taposiris Magna Temple in northern Egypt

The mystery of where Cleopatra is buried has long puzzled experts.

But now, a joint team of archaeologists from Egypt and the Dominican Republic, believe they might be on the verge of finding it with the discovery of the tunnel after years of searching around the Taposiris Magna Temple.

The temple is located close to Egypt's second largest city, Alexandria.

Did you know? Even though she was a famous Queen of Egypt and born in the country, Cleopatra was actually Greek!

Dr Kathleen Martinez, who led the team, told the history website Heritage Key: "This is the perfect place for the tomb of Cleopatra."

She added that if they discover the tomb, it would be "the most important discovery of the 21st century".

Dr Martinez said that Egyptian authorities had given permission for the team to carry on searching and digging the area to see if their theory is true.

Who was Cleopatra?

Getty Images Cleopatra was the last Queen of Egypt

Cleopatra became queen following the death of her father in 51 BC.

However, the customs of ancient Egypt at the time meant that she needed a male co-ruler and so Cleopatra married her younger brother, Ptolemy XIII.

She was a popular leader who is believed to have brought wealth and peace to the country.

When Ptolemy reached the age of 13 in 49 BCE, he plotted to overthrow his sister and rule alone.

Cleopatra was forced to flee the country and raise an army of her own, plunging Egypt into a civil war with both siblings on different sides of the conflict.

With the help of Julius Caesar, Ptolemy was overthrown and Cleopatra was reinstated as queen.

Cleopatra was the last Pharaoh of Egypt. When she died in 30BC, Egypt became part of the Roman Empire.