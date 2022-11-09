Meet Van Gogh, the dog that paints!

Happily Furever After Rescue Who's a good boy?

If you need a new lick of paint - there's only one top dog for the job.

Meet Van Gogh, the rescue pooch who paints with his tongue!

Like Vincent Van Gogh, the famous Dutch painter he was named after, the seven-year-old only has one ear.

But that hasn't stopped him brushing up on his artistic skills and creating some pretty colourful paw-traits!

Happily Furever After Rescue Van Gogh has created 30 paintings and has even had his own art show

To create his works of art, Van Gogh gets a little help from staff at the Happily Furever After Rescue organisation in America where he lives.

Jaclyn Gartner, founder of the shelter, says she helps by putting paint on a canvas into a plastic bag and coating it with peanut butter, one of his favourite treats - but the rest is up to him!

Jaclyn told the Washington Examiner: "His painting is him licking peanut butter off.

"And while he's licking peanut butter, all the paints is smeared around and makes the design."

Happily Furever After Rescue Painting comes easel-y to Van Gogh

He's seen massive success with all 30 of his paintings having been sold - and has been asked to make even for more artwork!

But there's another reason why Jaclyn is keen to showcase Van Gogh's art - he needs a home.

She said: "My goal when creating all of this was to find him a forever home. He deserves that. He's amazing."

When he's not creating masterpieces, Van Gogh is described as enjoying nothing more than "being by your side, getting all the belly rubs you have to offer, going for leisurely strolls around the neighbourhood or jumping in the car for a drive."