Check out these sheep from Yorkshire with a funky hairdo!
A farmer from Barnsley, in Yorkshire, discovered his sheep had a funky pink hairdo after they had been rubbing their heads on their new red feeder.
What are ewe looking at? Farmer Richard, from Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, found out his new red feeder had caused the sheep's heads to dye pink when they rubbed themselves against it.
He said the dye is only on the outside of the wool, and the sheep don't seem too bothered by it.
The sheep are a special breed called Swiss Valais Blacknose, and they are covered in a thick, fluffy wool coat. At first Richard wondered if they had all been marked in an enthusiastic way - most farmers mark their sheep so they know which ones to look out for in the fields.
Although the dye might wash off reasonably soon, Richard says the sheep only get sheared twice a year, so if the colour keeps rubbing onto their heads, they might keep looking funky for a while!
Farmer Richard said he thinks they look great, and wonders if they might start a new sheep fashion craze!