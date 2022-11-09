Fortune Pink diamond: Rare stone 'true miracle of nature'

AFP/ Getty At over 18 carats, the vividly coloured gem is the largest pear-shaped pink diamond of its quality ever to be offered for sale at auction.

A rare Fortune Pink diamond has been sold at an auction in Geneva, Switzerland for an eye-catching amount.

The pear-shaped 18-carat stone, thought to be the largest of its kind, fetched £25 million!

The diamond has already been on a world tour to impress potential buyers.

The auctioneers said the stone was mined in Brazil 15 years ago, describing it as "a true miracle of nature".

Pink diamond delights

The precious stone travelled the globe to attract wealthy people to its auction, which finally took place on Tuesday.

Despite the whopping £25 million price tag, the diamond was purchased at the lower end of the expected of expected price range.

Did you know? Diamonds are formed deep within the Earth around 100 miles under the surface, under huge pressures and then are carried to the top by volcanic activity!

Some experts thought it could be sold for anything up to £30 million. So the buyer might have got a bit of a deal!..

Christies, the jewellery experts that sold it, say that the first ever Pink diamonds recorded were found in 16th Century India.

Since that time many more have been discovered in other parts of the world including Africa, Brazil and Russia.

The auction of this pink diamond comes just six months after the World's largest pear-shaped 'white' diamond sold for £17.7m, also from Christie's auction house.