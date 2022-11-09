Sexism: London secondary schools to teach pupils how to recognise sexist behaviour

Getty Images Lesson plans for teachers have been made available for schools to use

Children in secondary schools in London will be taught how to recognise sexism.

The new training will help pupils understand the impact of the negative behaviour on women and girls.

It will also support and encourage students to identify and call it out when they see it.

The workshops are part of new plans by London mayor Sadiq Khan for pupils to learn about healthy relationships and gender equality.

What's happening?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Let's Talk About Sexism - A Newsround Special

Every secondary school, college, community and faith group in London will have access to the training.

The sessions will be taught by teachers with the support of workshop leaders from education charity Tender.

Susie McDonald from the charity said schools were the perfect place to make changes.

She said the workshops were about building the confidence and language so boys could call out problematic behaviour.

What is sexism and misogyny? Sexism is when you treat someone differently, or negatively, because of their sex or gender. Often suggesting one gender is better than the other. For example saying, "boys make better scientists than girls" is a sexist statement. Misogyny is a form of sexism and refers to feelings of discrimination or hate against women, or the belief that men are much better than women.

As part of the campaign, lesson plans and ideas for exercises will be made available online to teachers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was determined to do more to prevent and end the misogyny that too many women face on a daily basis.

He added that it was "important to show allyship" and that the "responsibility was on men and boys to change the way they see, treat and talk about women" to help fix the problem of sexism and misogyny.

A programme aimed at primary schools will come out later.

Watch Newsround's Let's Talk About Sexism special programme to find out more about the issue of sexism and misogyny.