Great British Bake Off: Who's made it to the final?

Channel 4 And then there were three... Which of the original twelve have made it to the final?

So, there we have it... Patisserie week proved too much for Janusz, who's packed his whisk and wooden spoon and has left the famous tent.

His slightly untidy biscuit sculpture showstopper left the judges with little choice.

Junusz is the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the cookery competition.

His exit leaves just three bakers to battle it out in next week's final - Abdul, Syabira and Sandro.

'Bake Off was the best experience of my life!'

After the result was announced last night, the Polish baker posted on GBBO's social media to encourage others, who might otherwise be nervous, to apply for the show:

"Bake Off was the best experience of my life! I could have only dreamed of being a semi-finalist... If you are thinking of applying but you are scared that you might not have what it takes, please apply anyway! I felt exactly the same way and look where it got me!"

"Being the first Polish contestant I felt I had a lot to prove and I hope you enjoyed seeing me bring some Polish flavours to the tent!"

Semi-final - The Biscuit breakdown

The semi-finalists were asked to create six 'mini charlottes' choc-full of mousse in the signature challenge before moving onto 'vertical tarts' in the technical.

Janusz went for chocolate and plum mini charlottes as a favourite childhood treat of his but struggled in the technical, finishing just above Sandro in third position, who performed slightly better than he had done with his signature.

Syabira's vertical tarts impressed the judges the most, claiming top spot.

Finally, the semi-finalists were asked to create a Swedish-inspired biscuit sculpture called Krokan, made with marzipan and icing sugar decorations to wow the judges and earn a place in the final.

Channel 4

But it was the monster biscuit showstopper where it came undone for Junusz, who failed to do enough to convince Prue and Paul with his Brighton Pride-inspired Krokan.

"I am not upset, the best three bakers are left clearly," said Janusz.

Abdul finally bagged star baker in the semi, his first of the competition.

"This is just awesome to see, because it just shows I have been improving," he said.

What are your thoughts on the semi-final? Were you sad to see Janusz get knocked out? Who do YOU think will win? Let us know in the comments.