England's lioness named BBC Footballer of the Year 2022

WFOTY

It's been an exciting 12 months for England and Arsenal forward, Beth Mead.

European Championship glory this summer... Player of the Tournament... Golden Boot winner....

Arsenal currently top of the WSL.

Already voted England's player of the year, now the striker has bagged the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award 2022!

"I don't think I've quite processed it yet," she told BBC Sport.

'She's been a force of nature for England over the last 12 months'

Runner-up in World football's Ballon d'Or competition, Beth Mead has been the player to beat this year.

The 27-year-old has scored 29 goals in 49 games for England and her six goals at this summer's tournament not only helped the Lionesses to Euros victory, but their first major trophy, ever!

Playing in your own country in those types of competitions, it's what you dream of, so to come away and win it was incredible and I think a feeling that will live with us for our lifetimes Beth Mead , England striker

"I've looked up to Beth. What you see is what you get with her she's had a great year and I'm glad she's got the recognition," said England captain and Arsenal team-mate Leah Williamson.

"When a forward's on fire, like she was during that tournament, it's a good feeling for the team... she's been a force of nature for England over the last 12 months."

This is the eighth year of the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Last year's title was won by Beth Mead's Arsenal teammate, Vivianne Miedema, so it's the second year in a row the prize has gone to an Arsenal player.

WFOTY Beth was surprised with the award by fellow England forward Ellen White at the club's training ground.

"I was really happy that she was the one who was able to give it to me, she's done a lot for me in my career and I've loved every minute of playing with her," said Mead when presented with the trophy.

Mead's current form has helped Arsenal win each of their six WSL matches so far this season, and are performing superbly in the Champions League. Last month they beat reigning champs Lyon 5-1 in the group stages, with Mead scoring twice.

As for England, Mead's inspiration Ellen White told BBC Sport that Beth's only just getting started: "I think she can go on to score so many goals for England, the sky is the limit for her.

"What she's achieved in her career so far, and her development, the way that she's so focused on her performance, and what she's doing at Arsenal, I think it's incredible and it bodes well for the England team."

Fans voted for Beth Mead after a five player shortlist was put together by a panel of experts, players, coaches and journalists from around the world.

The other players nominated included Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who came second. Barcelona's forward Alexia Putellas (third), Germany's Alexandra Popp and Lyon captain Wendie Renard.

Congratulations though go to Beth Mead, a well deserved victory to top off a stunning year so far!