Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova helped Great Britain to bring home a stack of medals at the Gymnastics World Championships.

The twins made history by getting some of Team GB's best results and bagging themselves a place in the 2024 Olympics.

Jessica won three medals, a gold for her floor routine, a silver in the team event and bronze in the all-around competition.

Jenny caught up with the twins to find out how they felt after such an amazing tournament!