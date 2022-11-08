Nasa Artemis moon mission: New launch planned for Monday

GREGG NEWTON Nasa have postponed the mission before but hope to send Orion into space on Monday

Nasa hopes to finally kick off their Artemis I mission next week.

The launch had been attempted earlier in October, but due to weather and technical issues it was pushed forward to November.

The Artemis I mission is part of Nasa's plan to get a man and a woman on the moon by 2025.

This launch will not have a crew on it and will be controlled on the ground by Nasa's space experts.

NASA This is just the start of Nasa's plan to send a man and - for the first time ever - a woman to the moon!

What is the Artemis mission?

Nasa eventually plans to send humans to the moon again, using their new Space Launch System rocket.

This rocket is designed to make sending humans up to the moon easier - but it needs to be tested before astronauts head off into space.

The Artemis I mission will send a special spacecraft called Orion around the moon and then back to earth.

Orion is being sent from the Space Launch System and if this is a success Nasa hopes it will prove they can send humans up to the moon

Handout The SLS rocket is 100 metres tall and is designed to send enough cargo to the moon to keep astronauts there for a long time

Why was the mission delayed?

Originally the mission was delayed due to engine problems, and then another attempt soon after was called off because of a liquid hydrogen leak.

It was then pushed forward again due to storm Ian in the USA.

It's quite commons for space missions to be postponed - there's lots that needs to be done to make sure the rocket is ready for launch.

It also all depends on conditions on the day. If the weather is not quite right, or if a piece of equipment has a problem, it can impact the whole mission.

NASA Nasa currently have some incredible projects exploring our universe - from landing on the moon to the incredible James Webb telescope images!

Can I watch the launch?

Yes - you can watch live on Nasa's website.

A countdown will start over the weekend, where you can watch the team prepare for Monday's big launch!

They hope to launch just after midnight in the USA, which will equal around 5AM in the UK due to the time difference.

Nasa have a 69-minute window where they can launch the rocket. If it doesn't make it in that time, the mission will be delayed again.

The team at Nasa say they are monitoring the weather and making sure all staff are safe so the mission can go ahead.