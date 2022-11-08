play
Revealed: New monogram for Queen Consort

Last updated at 11:02
King Charles and CamillaReuters
King Charles (R) and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort (L) both have their own Royal monograms

The Queen Consort, Camilla, has a new monogram which has been shared by Buckingham Palace.

A monogram is a decorative logo which is made up of a combination of letters, usually two or three.

Camilla's is made up of her initial 'C' and then an 'R' which stands for Regina - the Latin word for Queen.

It'll be used on any letters, cards or gifts she sends while she's Queen Consort.

The Queen ConsortBuckingham Palace
The cypher was designed by Professor Ewan Clayton

The first proper glimpse we'll get of the monogram will be on the Queen Consort's cross which she'll lay at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance on Thursday.

Camilla's monogram was designed by a calligrapher (someone who can write very very neatly) called Professor Ewan Clayton.

Meanwhile the monogram used by King Charles III was chosen personally by the King himself.

His will be used by government departments, on state documents and post boxes.

