BBC Young Reporter: Let's celebrate South Asian culture

Family photo. Robin wants South Asian people to be celebrated more

Robin is of Indian heritage and says he thinks South Asian culture should be more celebrated.

He says he thinks people use the term Asian to mean East Asian people rather than those from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He thinks these people are not represented and recognised enough and he wants to change that.

"We should learn about South Asian history too," he said.

He would also like to see more South Asian people in all areas of life, including on TV and in adverts.

It's the small things that can make a big difference, and just by seeing someone that looks like you in an add can make someone believe in themselves. Robin

South Asian influences in UK

South Asian culture has had a huge impact in the UK with millions of people of South Asian heritage living in Britain.

Lots of people moved to the UK from South Asian countries in the decade following the second world war and after Indian independence and Partition in 1947.

South Asian Heritage Month was set up in 2020 to recognise and celebrate the contributions those communities have made to the UK.

Founding Patron of (SAHM) Anita Rani said: "South Asian Heritage Month is about the next generation of kids growing up in the UK and for them to be able to feel empowered in their identity and proud of who they are."

South Asian History Month (SAHM) A month to celebrate South Asian history and culture was set up in 2020. South Asia is made up of 8 countries: Afghanistan; Bangladesh; Bhutan; India; The Maldives; Nepal; Pakistan and Sri Lanka It runs from 18 July to 17 August each year and celebrates the UK's links with South Asia. The organisers say they want to "commemorate, mark and celebrate South Asian cultures, histories and communities".

Robin's story

Robin thinks that there are a lot of wrong ideas about South Asian people and he wants to challenge them.

He said: "The stereotype is that brown people are smart, full stop. They aren't good at sport, can't play football or rugby. I find this stupid.

"How can people say that a whole ethnicity is bad at sport? That's ridiculous. This is just pushing young brown people back from following their dreams."

NurPhoto Robin said: "The best thing about being South Asian is the food! I absolutely love South Asian cuisine, as long as it isn't too spicy!"

Robin says he looks up to people like him in public life: "The part of my heritage which I am most proud of is the achievement of so many South Asians around the world, whether it be defying stereotypes or becoming the CEOs of billion dollar companies.

"When I see people like them, it makes me really proud to be where I am from."

Robin's heroes

Dan Kitwood Rishi is the first British prime minister from a South Asian background

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak became the UK's prime minister in October 2022.

Mr Sunak's parents are both Indian, and moved to the UK from east Africa.

He's the MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, and he's the United Kingdom's first British Asian leader.

He used to look after the country's money in a position known as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Malala Yousafzai

Tommaso Boddi Malala Yousafzai is originally from Pakistan but moved to the UK in 2013, she is well known for her work to promote girls' right to an education

Malala Yousafzai was shot by an extremist group called the Taliban in her hometown in Pakistan, in 2012, when she was just 14 years old.

This is because she said girls should stay in school and get an education, and this is something the Taliban wanted to ban.

However, Malala recovered from her injuries and started campaigning all over the world to encourage girls to get an education.

In 2014, she became the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the prize with Indian child rights campaigner Kailash Satyarthi.

In 2021 she graduated from Oxford University and continues to fight for girls' rights around the world.

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is a professional footballer.

He is the captain for the Indian national team and the Indian Super League team Bengaluru.

He is India's all-time top goal scorer and most-capped player.

Satya Nadella

Satya Narayana Nadella was born in Hyderabad, India, but now lives in Washington in the US

The Indian-American businessman is the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

The huge computer and technology company is behind lots of business software and X Box games consoles.

He took on the job in 2014 and is seen to have turned the company's fortunes around, making it one of the most successful in the world again.