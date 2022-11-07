play
Watch Newsround

Champions League 2022-3: Liverpool face Real Madrid in last 16

Last updated at 17:09
Champions League cupDavid Ramos
Teams now know who they will face in February and March next year in the Champions League.

The draw for the final 16 has been made for this year's Champions League.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final when the Spanish side won 1-0.

Manchester City - the current Premier League champions - will face RB Leipzig from Germany.

Real Madrid winning champions league and celebratingJulian Finney
Real Madrid beat Liverpool last year in the final - the two teams will face off again in 2023
The final 16

Thirty-two teams entered the Champions League, and 16 are left to compete for the trophy.

Whichever team wins in the final 16 stage makes it through to the last eight - the quarter finals.

The full list of teams is:

  • RB Leipzig v Manchester City
  • Club Bruges v Benfica
  • Liverpool v Real Madrid
  • AC Milan v Tottenham
  • Frankfurt v Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
  • Inter Milan v Porto
  • Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich
List of last-16 drawKristian Skeie - UEFA
The official draw was done in person to choose who will face who next year

Real Madrid and Liverpool have had some tough games against each other in the past, including last year's final and 2020-21's quarter-final.

Both times Real Madrid have won.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City are currently the favourites to win the Champions League.

In 2020-21 they were in the final but lost to Chelsea - and last year Real Madrid beat them in the semi-finals.

Chelsea celebrating winningDarren Walsh
Chelsea were the champions in 2020-21 - who will it be this year? Let us know in the comments below!

They will be facing RB Leipzig in the last 16, who did not manage to make it past the group stages last year.

RB Leipzig are currently 6th in the Bundesliga in Germany.

When are the matches?

Due to the World Cup in Qatar - which starts on 20 November - the games won't be played until February and March.

Top Stories

Vic Gill
play
2:49

What to look out for at COP27

jessica-gadirova
image

All the best pics from the World Gymnastics Championships

Nurses with placards outside the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Victoria Tower Gardens, London

UK nurses prepare to go on strike

comments
22
Newsround Home