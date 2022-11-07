Champions League 2022-3: Liverpool face Real Madrid in last 16

The draw for the final 16 has been made for this year's Champions League.
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final when the Spanish side won 1-0.
Manchester City - the current Premier League champions - will face RB Leipzig from Germany.
Thirty-two teams entered the Champions League, and 16 are left to compete for the trophy.
Whichever team wins in the final 16 stage makes it through to the last eight - the quarter finals.
The full list of teams is:
- RB Leipzig v Manchester City
- Club Bruges v Benfica
- Liverpool v Real Madrid
- AC Milan v Tottenham
- Frankfurt v Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
- Inter Milan v Porto
- Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich
Real Madrid and Liverpool have had some tough games against each other in the past, including last year's final and 2020-21's quarter-final.
Both times Real Madrid have won.
Manchester City are currently the favourites to win the Champions League.
In 2020-21 they were in the final but lost to Chelsea - and last year Real Madrid beat them in the semi-finals.
They will be facing RB Leipzig in the last 16, who did not manage to make it past the group stages last year.
RB Leipzig are currently 6th in the Bundesliga in Germany.
Due to the World Cup in Qatar - which starts on 20 November - the games won't be played until February and March.