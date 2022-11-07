Champions League 2022-3: Liverpool face Real Madrid in last 16

David Ramos Teams now know who they will face in February and March next year in the Champions League.

The draw for the final 16 has been made for this year's Champions League.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in a repeat of last year's final when the Spanish side won 1-0.

Manchester City - the current Premier League champions - will face RB Leipzig from Germany.

Julian Finney Real Madrid beat Liverpool last year in the final - the two teams will face off again in 2023

The final 16

Thirty-two teams entered the Champions League, and 16 are left to compete for the trophy.

Whichever team wins in the final 16 stage makes it through to the last eight - the quarter finals.

The full list of teams is:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich

Kristian Skeie - UEFA The official draw was done in person to choose who will face who next year

Real Madrid and Liverpool have had some tough games against each other in the past, including last year's final and 2020-21's quarter-final.

Both times Real Madrid have won.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City are currently the favourites to win the Champions League.

In 2020-21 they were in the final but lost to Chelsea - and last year Real Madrid beat them in the semi-finals.

Darren Walsh Chelsea were the champions in 2020-21 - who will it be this year? Let us know in the comments below!

They will be facing RB Leipzig in the last 16, who did not manage to make it past the group stages last year.

RB Leipzig are currently 6th in the Bundesliga in Germany.

When are the matches?

Due to the World Cup in Qatar - which starts on 20 November - the games won't be played until February and March.