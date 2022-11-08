Great British Bake Off 2022: Who is left in the competition? What is this week's semi-final theme?

Channel 4 Four bakers remain in this year's competition - but only three will make it through to the final

It's semi-final time in the nation's most famous tent as we edge one step closer to finding out who'll be in with a chance of being crowned this year's Great British Bake Off winner.

Last week saw the bakers take on Pastry Week, but some flaky results saw two-time star baker Maxy leave the competition.

Her exit means that the four bakers fighting it out for a place in the final are Sandro, Abdul, Syabira and Janusz.

But who will rise to the challenge? Here's all you need to know about this year's semi-finalists.

Abdul

Abdul's interest in baking began when he and his colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks.

Some might say he's been a bit of an underdog of the series.

He's the only baker left on the show who has never won Star Baker - something that Prue pointed out to him in last week's episode.

But could his fortunes change?

Janusz

Janusz was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on Saturdays in Poland, where he grew up.

He got off to a flying start, blowing the judges away with his home-inspired sponge showstopper in week one which led to him being crowned the first Star Baker of the series.

He then picked up Star Baker again in week three with his 'fish and chips' savoury cake!

Could he make it a hattrick?

Sandro

Sandro is passionate about dancing - anything from breakdance to ballet!

He certainly needs to step up from his shaky performance last week if he wants to keep his place in the competition.

Last week he started off by forgetting to put his oven on!

Sandro has won Star Baker before, finally joined the ranks in week five with his Earth-inspired mousse showstopper.

Syabira

Syabira only started baking five years ago which makes her recent top run even more impressive.

Last week her 'Jack & the Beanstalk' showstopper won her Star Baker - for the third week in a row!

She picked up her other two awards in Custard Week a swell as the show's first ever Halloween Week.

She's certainly one of the favourites but will she hold her nerve?

So, which of these four bakers will make the final three? All will be revealed on Tuesday night!

As for this week's semi-final, the theme will be Patisserie week.