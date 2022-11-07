Meet champion sniffer dog Wonky Winnie

RSPCA Winnie has a developmental disease where the ligaments and tendons in her wrist hadn't formed properly

This is Winnie, an American bulldog and champion sniffer dog.

But she hasn't had an easy journey to get to this point.

Winnie - affectionately nicknamed 'Wonky Winnie' - was born with a developmental disease and was recused by the RSPA when she was just nine weeks old.

But after lots of hard work and treatment from the vets, Winnie is on a winning streak!

RSPCA Winnie has won awards for her scentwork, a sport which tests the sniffing ability of dogs

Winnie's first owners had to give her up when she was just a puppy back in 2019 because they couldn't cope.

She was found to have a developmental disease that affected the tendons and ligaments in her front legs which meant she couldn't support her own weight and walk.

The therapy she needed to help was intense, with visits to the hydrotherapy pool twice a week.

Hydrotherapy is where a person or animal does special exercises in a warm pool to help the joints.

RSPCA It looks like Winnie loves hydrotherapy!

Winnie, who is now three-years-old was eventually adopted by her fosterer, Wendy, who still takes her to the pool once a fortnight.

She said: "When Winnie arrived she was a bouncy, sweet puppy but was very disabled.

"To look at Winnie today is unbelievable; her transformation has been amazing."

RSPCA Winnie the American bulldog enjoys doing scentwork trials

Winnie is now learning to put her nose to good use, and is already on level five of eight levels of training at K9 Scent and Search UK.

Wendy added she loves taking part in scentwork trials - which test a dog's ability to sniff out things.

"There's no stopping Winnie now, she absolutely loves the sport" Wendy said.

"I couldn't have wished for a better dog to join our family; it just goes to show that sometimes, when you least expect it, the dog you need comes along."