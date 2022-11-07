Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is the latest celeb to leave Strictly?

PA Media

This week Ellie Simmonds became the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie ended up in the bottom two after the public vote, and had to compete against fellow celeb Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again with Ellie and her dance partner Nikita performing their Charleston routine to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate, and Molly and her dance partner Carlos performing their Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and My Stars.

When it came down the the judges decision, they all chose to save Molly, saying that her performance was just "a little bit stronger", but that both routines were "incredible".

Did the judges get it right? Who are your Strictly faves? Let us know in the comments below!

PA Media Ellie Simmonds and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed a Charleston this week

Speaking about her time on the show Ellie said: "I've literally had the time of my life. It's been the most incredible experience - life changing really."

"I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I'm going to miss him - he's changed my life and confidence. "

"I've literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I'm going to dance forever. It's incredible, this show is life changing. He's [Nikita] changed my life."

"We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much."

PA Media Former Paralympian swimmer Ellie became the sixth celebrity to leave the show

Nikita was asked if he had any words for his dance partner and he said: "I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her."

"I'm really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I've learnt so much in these seven weeks.

"I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides?"

"I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you."

"You are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I've had the chance to dance with you."

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 12th November at 6.55pm, with the results show on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm on BBC One.