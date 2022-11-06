play
Watch Newsround

Meet the miniature pony with world record ambition

Pumuckel the Shetland Pony is a playing a waiting game...

He may only be small but his owner's have high hopes he could become the record holder as the world's smallest pony.

At just 50 centimetres tall he has every chance of being crowned world champ, but he has another year to wait.

To qualify, ponies must be at least four years old. In the meantime, patient Pumuckel fills his time as a therapy animal for children and the elderly.

CUTE ALERT! Here's Hayley with the story of Pumuckel the Pony...

Watch more videos

Meet the miniature pony with world record ambition
Video

Meet the miniature pony with world record ambition

Why an election in Brazil could help protect the Amazon
Video

Why an election in Brazil could help protect the Amazon

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'
Video

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!
Video

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

king-charles.

Day off school for King's Coronation next year

comments
A still from Avatar: Way of the Water showing (left to right) Jake Sully and Neteyam

Avatar: The Way of Water full trailer released!

comments
The Waverley Abbey Yew Tree has been named the tree of the year

Find out the winner of the Tree of the Year

Newsround Home