Pumuckel the Shetland Pony is a playing a waiting game...

He may only be small but his owner's have high hopes he could become the record holder as the world's smallest pony.

At just 50 centimetres tall he has every chance of being crowned world champ, but he has another year to wait.

To qualify, ponies must be at least four years old. In the meantime, patient Pumuckel fills his time as a therapy animal for children and the elderly.

