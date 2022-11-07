Thousands of nurses set to go on strike in the UK

PA Media

A big vote by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been held to decide whether or not nurses in the UK should go on strike over pay conditions.

If it goes ahead it will be the biggest ever strike by nurses in the UK.

The RCN is a union, which is the name for a group of of workers from a particular job (like nurses) who want to try to improve conditions for their members where they work.

The results of the vote are still being counted, but people at the RCN have said a strike is looking likely.

This means that around 300,000 nurses, who are part of the RCN, could go on strike.

However, the RCN wanted to stress that the strikes would only affect nurses in non-urgent care, and that those needing emergency care would not be affected.

The UK government said that the RCN should "carefully consider" the impact on patients of any strike.

This news is the latest in a series of strikes that have been happening this summer as the UK experiences a cost of living crisis.

What is a strike and why do they happen?

A strike is when a group of workers come together and agree to stop working.

Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work.

Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.

Employees hope that by stopping working, the people who make decisions about issues that affect them - such as pay or working hours - will listen to their demands.

Strikes can have a big impact on people's daily lives. For example, railway strikes can affect people's commute to work or school, and teacher strikes can lead to school closures if there aren't enough staff to teach students.

When a strike happens, there are often arguments about who is to blame for the disruption caused.

Groups that represent workers - called trade unions - will argue that the people in charge of companies - called employers - or sometimes the government, are to blame for not agreeing to their demands.

Employers might say that the demands being made by the workers are unreasonable, or that the disruption caused is unfair.

What does the Royal College of Nursing want?

Ricky finds out more about the cost of living crisis

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said it wants the amount of money that nurses are paid to be increased by around 5% more than the current UK inflation rate - but no UK nation has offered close to that.

The inflation rate is the increase in how much goods and services (like food, petrol and toys) cost over a period of time.

The current UK inflation rate is above 12%. For many people their wages aren't keeping up with rising prices. This means people's money doesn't go as far as it used to, so buying things and paying bills is harder.

In England and Wales, NHS staff, including nurses, have been given an average wage increase of 4.75%, with extra for the lowest paid workers.

In Scotland, 5% was initially offered to NHS staff, but that has been changed to a flat rate of just over £2,200, which works out at just over 8% for a newly-qualified nurse.

In Northern Ireland, nurses are yet to receive a pay award.

What have people said about the possible nursing strikes?

Getty Images Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said that "well-oiled contingencies" were in place

The government has asked nurses to "carefully consider" the impact a strike might have on patients.

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden, who is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said that the government had put plans in place for dealing with any strike action by nurses.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Dowden said that essential services would be prioritised, "but of course there would be an impact as a result of a strike like that".

"I would continue to urge nurses and others to resist to going out on strike even if they have voted to do so", he added.

But Pat Cullen, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, said: "Huge numbers of staff - both experienced and newer recruits - are deciding they cannot see a future in a nursing profession that is not valued nor treated fairly.

She added: "Our strike action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. We have their support in doing this."

Many other big healthcare unions, such as Unison, the Royal College of Midwives, GMB and Unite, have also started to, or are planning to, hold a vote on strike action with their members.