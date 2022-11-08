Tower Hamlets: School children protest removal of 'pop-up playground'

Sarah Gibbons Armed with umbrellas and wearing wellies, these schoolchildren defended their play space

Kids in east London have stopped their council from demolishing a 'pop-up playground' near their school.

Families with children at the school in Bow, Tower Hamlets, had created the colourful play space in a safe zone, blocked off from traffic, that had been in place as part of a safer streets scheme in the area.

The council have offered the families a meeting to talk about what can be done to keep the area safe.

Sarah Gibbons Each child guards a blockade to stave off contractors

What were they protecting?

The makeshift playground was built by local families as part of a safer streets scheme.

It mean that only parents of children that go to the school, people who live locally and blue badge holders (which mean a disabled person is in the car) are allowed to drive on the roads around it.

Sophie Timson The space was cordoned off and decorated as a place for children to play in

What happened?

The council told parents on 21 October (just before half term) that they wanted to get rid of the playground.

People hired by Tower Hamlets council turned up on Thursday 27 October to get the work done, only to find children on top of the barricades in protest. The contractors left, without getting rid of the safe zone.

The contractors then returned in the middle of the night on Wednesday 2 November to finish the job, but the kids rushed out in pyjamas and raincoats to stop them from destroying the playground yet again.

Sarah Gibbons Schoolchildren rallied together to fend off the council's contractors

One parent and campaigner called Sarah Gibbons said a child lay down on a skateboard in front of the barricades, and when he did all the protestors cheered him on.

"It happened so fast - we were shocked to see them come out to take it away in the cover of darkness. Everyone rushed out to try and stop them," she said.

"It was led by the kids; they are very aware not only of safety issues but also how bad the pollution is in this area."

The playground is used for lots of things by people in the local area, such as community events.

A year three pupil at the school it protects called Charlotte said: "We enjoy playing there before, during and after school."

Newsround has contacted Tower Hamlets council for comment.