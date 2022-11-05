Nemesis: Famous rollercoaster at Alton Towers theme park to shut for a year

Try not to scream - Alton Towers' famous rollercoaster Nemesis is closing!
But don't worry, it's not forever. The ride is powering down for a year while it gets a revamp.
The theme park say this is necessary in order to preserve the ride for thrill seekers in the future.
40 million people have ridden the famous coaster since it opened nearly thirty years ago in 1994.
It was the first inverted rollercoaster in Europe - which means that the carts run underneath the track rather than on top of it.
John Wardley was the man who created the twisting and turning ride, and he'll be the last person to ride it before it closes on Sunday 6 November.
He said it had always been popular, drawing in fans from far and wide: "We knew were were doing something special, but we just didn't realise just how special it was going to be.
"When Nemesis opened, people were coming from theme parks all around the world to see it, and they still do," he continued.
"Although a number of these rides have been built all around the world since, everyone says Nemesis is still the best."
