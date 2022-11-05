Women's Rugby World Cup: England are through to the final!

Getty Images England have a lot to celebrate!

England are through to the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, after defeating Canada 26 points to 19.

Their opponents will either be hosts and last year's winners New Zealand (otherwise known as the Black Ferns), or France.

This triumph for the Red Roses means they're now on an immense 30 match winning streak - they haven't lost a match since 2019!

And if they manage to lift the World Cup trophy, it'll be their first world title since 2014.

Getty Images Abby Dow showed strength and tenacity to score her first try

How it all unfolded

It was a tough match, with many not expecting Canada to do so well.

England's first three tries came from Zoe Harrison, Abby Dow and Abbie Ward.

England's record-breaking World Cup so far In their opening game, they broke a World Cup match record by defeating Fiji 84 points to 19 and scoring 14 tries

Their 30 wins in a row is the world's longest international rugby win streak - the record was broken when they hit 25

Captain Sarah Hunter is now the most capped England international rugby player, and the most capped women's rugby player in history, having played 138 matches for her country (she secured the title in England's semi-final against Australia)

But England fans were biting their nails as their opponents scored three tries to match their own.

However the Red Roses held their nerve, and it paid off - Abby Dow went on to score another stunning try, and then Emily Scarratt scored three penalties, securing their win.

Getty Images Abby Dow scored the best of England's three tries

The final will take place on 12 November in Eden Park, which is in New Zealand's capital city Auckland.

Do you think England will lift the World Cup trophy? Let us know in the comments!