Women's Rugby World Cup: England are through to the final!

England are through to the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, after defeating Canada 26 points to 19.
Their opponents will either be hosts and last year's winners New Zealand (otherwise known as the Black Ferns), or France.
This triumph for the Red Roses means they're now on an immense 30 match winning streak - they haven't lost a match since 2019!
And if they manage to lift the World Cup trophy, it'll be their first world title since 2014.
It was a tough match, with many not expecting Canada to do so well.
England's first three tries came from Zoe Harrison, Abby Dow and Abbie Ward.
But England fans were biting their nails as their opponents scored three tries to match their own.
However the Red Roses held their nerve, and it paid off - Abby Dow went on to score another stunning try, and then Emily Scarratt scored three penalties, securing their win.
The final will take place on 12 November in Eden Park, which is in New Zealand's capital city Auckland.
Do you think England will lift the World Cup trophy? Let us know in the comments!
Your Comments
Join the conversation