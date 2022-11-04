Stormzy: Rapper launches Merky FC to improve diversity off the football pitch

Stormzy/Merky FC/Twitter

Stormzy has launched Merky FC, a scheme to address "the lack of diversity off the pitch in football".

The British rapper, along with sports brand Adidas and 11 other partners will create a programme called Merky FC, which will give work placements in different areas of football for young black people.

A report released last month found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, but only 4.4% of mangers are.

The aim of Merky FC is to improve diversity and representation in jobs off the pitch, such as managers, agents and commentators.

Merky FC

Manchester United, Fulham and Sky TV are all part of the Merky FC programme who will provide opportunities in different areas of their companies from marketing, operations to creative jobs for young black people.

Stormzy said this scheme was "part of my wider commitment to support racial equality in the UK".

In the launch video Stormzy said: "On the pitch we do our thing, but off the pitch it's like we don't exist, that's all about to change."

Welcome to Merky FC, a project I've created with Adidas to give young black people opportunities within the beautiful game Stormzy , Rapper and creator of Merky FC

Stormzy has spoken about how important representation is, meaning there are many black footballers, which shows young black children that those jobs could be possible for them, but there are not enough black managers, agents, scouts etc so by creating this programme he hopes more black people will get jobs in these areas.

The British rapper is known for using his fame for trying to bring about change in society and improve representation.

First, in 2018, the rapper launched Merky Books, which aims to publish books from underrepresented voices.

He also provides scholarships for black students to attend Cambridge University.

Then in 2020 he pledged to donate £10 million over the next 10 years to organisations helping fight for racial equality and social justice in the UK.

The Merky FC programme is due to start in January 2023.