Gymnastics World Championships: Jessica Gadirova makes history with bronze medal

Last updated at 09:18
Jessica Gadirova with bronze medalPeter Byrne/PA Wire

Jessica Gadirova made history at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Gadirova finished third in women's all-around final, taking home a bronze medal.

It was first women's individual all-around medal won by a British gymnast at the World Championships.

Gadirova, 18, said she was "over the moon" and "I am just so shocked on the score" which was 55.199.

As Gadirova headed into the final rotation, she was behind team-mate Alice Kinsella, 21, but then gave a brilliant floor routine which is her favourite apparatus to perform.

Kinsella, finished in fourth place and Gadirova said: "I just want to say a massive congratulations to Alice, she did amazing. I am so proud of her."

Gadriova and Kinsella were part of the team who won silver in the team final event, which also made history as the best results at a World Champs by a British women's artistic team.

Jessica GadirovaPeter Byrne/Pa Wire

Two-time European floor champion Gadirova spoke after her win saying: "I just stuck with the training and believed I could do it."

I had done all the hard work, so it was time just to go perform it as best I can, and that's what I did.

Jessica Gadirova, British gymnast

It's been a successful World Gymnastics Championships for Great Britain, with both the women's and men's team securing their place at the Olympics.

The next Olympics is in Paris in 2024.

