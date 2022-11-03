Royal Mail releases final Christmas stamps with image of Queen
Are you feeling festive yet? The Royal Mail has released its Christmas stamp collection for 2022.
The six stamps are artistic drawings and they tell important moments of the nativity story. This one shows the start of the story: an angel visiting Mary to tell her she was having a baby.
RoyalMail/PA
The stamps are all designed by artist Katie Ponder from Kent. This one is an illustration of Mary and Joseph travelling to Bethlehem on a donkey.
RoyalMail/PA
This 1st Class stamp shows Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in a cradle. The 1 or 2 in the bottom corner of some of the stamps tells you if it is a 1st or 2nd class stamp - which is important as 1st class stamps mean your card gets there quicker if you've left it a bit late to post!
RoyalMail/PA
2022 is the last time the stamps will feature an outline of Queen Elizabeth II in the corner. This colourful large first class stamp shows the angel in the nativity story.
RoyalMail/PA
Christmas stamps have featured Queen Elizabeth's head for more than 50 years - since 1967. Check this one out - it's of the three kings or wise men who followed a star to deliver gifts: gold, frankincense, and myrrh to baby Jesus.
RoyalMail/PA
From next year the Christmas stamps will show King Charles III. While the previous stamp, features kings, this one shows the shepherds who, according to the nativity story, saw a star in the sky and were told by an angel to go visit the baby Jesus.