Harry Potter: Dobby's memorial on Welsh beach saved for now

Last updated at 12:56
Pebbles and grave stone at Freshwater West
Fans visiting the Dobby memorial at Freshwater West beach have been asked to not leave painted pebbles or trinkets

A memorial to Dobby the House Elf can remain on an environmentally sensitive beach for now, the National Trust Wales have said.

The tribute to the fictional Harry Potter character sits above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire,

But worries about high visitor numbers and pollution led to a survey on a possible move to another location.

The tribute mainly consists of pebbles with messages to the elf, portrayed by Toby Jones in the film series, and socks.

Dobby in Chamber of SecretsAlamy/Warner Bros
Dobby was one of the most popular characters in the Harry Potter series

The beach is a legally protected conservation area, home to a host of wildlife, including lizards, orchids and rare ground-nesting birds.

The surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoise, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.

Pebbles and grave stone at Freshwater West
The Dobby memorial overlooks Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire

"Based on the consultation results," National Trust said, "the memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy".

But it also encouraged visitors to protect the environment by not leaving items at the memorial.

"The trust is asking visitors to only take photos," it said.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk."

