The world's best cheese for 2022 has been revealed but what's your fave?

More than four thousand cheeses from 42 countries, were brought to a Welsh conference centre this week - where not only was there a strong smell, but also strong competition as the world's best cheese was revealed.

Arriving by truck, train and aircraft, organisers said it was a challenge to make sure the cheese arrived in Wales chilled and in "peak condition".

The competition, which had been due to be held in Ukraine, was moved from Kyiv to the city of Newport because of the war with Russia in the country.

This year, the prize went to a type of traditional Swiss cheese called Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, submitted by cheesemaker Vorderfultigen from Switzerland.

Let us know YOUR favourite cheese in our interactive below!

More than 250 judges were divided into groups of three and had about 50 cheeses on a table to taste.

One judge, Andrea Power, from Barbados, said: "The cheesemakers have poured their heart and soul into the cheeses."

Food writer and fellow judge Deborah Gray said five minutes were spent on on every cheese.

"First we look at it. Then we press it and crumble it then we sniff it, get the aromas, and finally, taste it," she said.

Yum!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.